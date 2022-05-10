I-43 at Brown Deer to become Diverging Diamond Interchange. Here's what to expect

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is working on reconstructing I-43 from Silver Spring Drive to WIS 60. Part of the construction project is reconstructing interchanges.

Out of I-43 at Brown Deer Road the DOT will transform the traditional clover interchange into a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). For part of the interchange drivers will have to drive on the opposite side of the road.

Drivers on the interchange, also known as a double crossover diamond, will cross over temporarily to drive on the opposite side of the road before crossing back over. According to the DOT, it is safer because it allows for an easier free flow of traffic by eliminating left turns across oncoming traffic. During peak hours at Brown Deer Road, about 1,100 vehicles are expected to merge onto the southbound lanes of I-43 and 800 on the northbound. The DDI reduces the number of ways vehicles can collide by half from 26 from a conventional diamond interchange down to 14.

The DOT said it also allows for greater vehicle capacity and accommodates large trucks, pedestrians, and bicycles. However, due to the design, there are more pedestrian crossings and drivers may be confused when traveling on the opposite side of the road.

Right now there are 99 DDIs across the country. The one at Brown Deer road will be the first in Southeast Wisconsin.

So how do you navigate through a DDI? Traffic signals and pavement markings will help guide drivers, and it will take some getting used. But until then, driver Alexis Taylor said she is going to try to find other routes to stay away from all the construction.

"I try to avoid it, but it never works out," said Taylor.

To learn more about DDIs, click here.

