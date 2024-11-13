Drivers gearing up for new Diverging Diamond Interchange over I-43 at Brown Deer Road

FOX POINT — Southeastern Wisconsin’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) is expected to open on Saturday, Nov. 23, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
After a few years of construction, the interchange over I-43 at Brown Deer Road is nearing completion.
This project is part of a 14-mile modernization of I-43 between the cities of Glendale and Grafton.
The interchange briefly shifts traffic on Brown Deer Road to the opposite side, as illustrated in this diagram from WisDOT.
Even for more experienced drivers like George McWilliam, this style of interchange can look intimidating.
“I think it'll definitely be an adjustment for a lot of people who come here to shop, and for a lot of those who come here to work and live,” said McWilliam.
WisDOT stated in a news release that the DDI is designed to eliminate turning into oncoming traffic while also allowing for free-flowing left turns onto the interstate.
“This type of engineering reduces the number of ways vehicles can collide by almost 50% and eliminates the most severe types of crashes,” read the WisDOT release.
It’s an interstate that Jim Gutglass uses daily.
“Having seen the diagram, I'm a little more nervous than excited because what I would like for commuting is simplicity, and it looks like there's a lot going on there,” said Gutglass.
He and others will have to adjust to the significant changes on this busy road. According to WisDOT, during peak hours, 1,100 vehicles enter I-43 southbound, and 800 vehicles enter I-43 northbound.
“I just hope that it's simple and quick to get on because time is valuable, and you don't want to get hung up in a complicated system,” Gutglass added.
This is why both George and Jim said they will be closely paying attention to the signs in the area.
“It might take a while for everybody to adjust to the traffic, but ultimately, after everything settles, I think it will help improve the flow for everyone,” said McWilliam.
The work is weather-dependent and subject to change, according to WisDOT.
