"We lost such an amazing place": Bass Bay fire leaves couple heartbroken, searching for new wedding venue

MUSKEGO, Wis. — What little remains of Bass Bay Brewhouse and the attached Aud Mar Banquet Hall stood silent Saturday, destroyed by a fire the day before.

What's left is a shell of this Muskego lakeside favorite — a home for dinners, celebrations and weddings.

For Mark Bruster and Rebecca L'Hote, the devastating fire also means the wedding they planned here next month is gone too.

"We would do Mother's Day brunches there every year. We went out there just to hang out," L'Hote said. "We lost such an amazing place."

The couple met back in 2022, and as their love grew so did their connection with Bass Bay.

"You walked in and it just felt cozy. It felt warm, it felt like home," Bruster said.

So when it came to the spot where they wanted to get married, they didn't have to look far.

"I knew that this is one that we're gonna, you know, we would love to have as a venue," Bruster said.

For Mark and Rebecca, Bass Bay Brewhouse wasn't just a place to eat — it was where I shared days and nights together with family. So seeing it go up in flames was absolutely heartbreaking.

"It's a huge shock factor, especially to see a fire that large," L'Hote said. "Kind of mourn the idea that we're no longer going to have it there."

While the couple is devastated to lose their wedding venue, they're even more worried for all those who worked here — the people who helped make this place so special.

"We're thinking so much about the people that are there and the people that have lost their livelihood, they've lost this business," Bruster said.

This Cudahy couple is still set on their date January 24 — their third anniversary.

"We're getting married regardless, our marriage is going to happen," L'Hote said.

Now they're looking for a new venue nearby, one that can host more than 100 guests.

"If we find something close to, you know, the cozy cabin, that would be awesome," L'Hote said. "That true Wisconsin experience wrapped up in a wedding."

At the end of the day, they want a place where they can share their love with friends and family — and most importantly with each other.

"The wedding, it's the fun part, but the marriage is what's important," L'Hote said.

If you have suggestions for the couple, leave a comment at this story. You can also reach out to their wedding photographer, Dee Von Drasek Photography at her website, on Instagram, and on Facebook.

