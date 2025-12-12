DEVELOPING: Crews battle early-morning fire at Muskego restaurant

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at Bass Bay Brewhouse, a popular restaurant in Muskego.

Muskego police have asked the public to avoid the area of Ladwig Drive and Aud Mar Drive as crews work to extinguish the fire.

It’s believed that the restaurant and residential portions of the building have both been fully evacuated, according to police. Residents are also asked to avoid the portion between Lannon Drive and Moorland Road until further notice.

Chris Pastorek

It is unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Follow live updates on air and online.

