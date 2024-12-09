Suspect arrested in connection to body found wrapped in tarp near Frame Park in Waukesha

The Waukesha Police Department will give an update on an investigation into a body found wrapped in a tarp near Frame Park. Officers are scheduled to discuss the investigation at 11:30 on Monday morning.

Captain Dan Baumann says he hopes to have the news conference wrapped up in time to allow reporters to attend the 1:00 p.m. initial court appearance for a defendant that was arrested in relation to the case.

The body was found in a wooded area on October 30th. Officers collected the remains but were not able to identify the body, and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner was asked to determine a cause of death.

“It is bizarre. It is bizarre you wonder what is going on,” Konrad Lychwick, who lives in the apartments near where the body was found, told TMJ4's Rebecca Klopf back in October.

He says he was heading out of his building when he noticed police were beginning to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Another neighbor told TMJ4 that the body was found badly decomposed like it had been there for some time.

This is the third body found in the span of a month in the City of Waukesha.

On Sept. 6, police say a man accidentally drowned in the river in Frame Park. On Oct. 27, a homeless person was found dead of natural causes on the Glacial Drumlin Trail. Police say this body was found in the woods.

“I feel like it is sad. I honestly feel like it is probably the homeless and I feel like it is a sad situation,” said Deb Hernandez, who lives in the same apartment community as Konrad.

TMJ4's Rebecca Klopf will be attending the news conference and the initial court hearing and will bring you updates on air and online.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip