'It's bizarre': Waukesha neighbors wonder how a body ended up in their backyards

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha police are investigating a body found wrapped in a tarp.

Neighbors who live near the apartments at Moreland Blvd. and E. North St. say a landscaper discovered the body in a wooded area behind the apartments on Wednesday.

Police are calling the death suspicious, stating there is currently no known cause of death and the person has not yet been identified.

TMJ4 Waukesha Police Squads sit outside an apartment where a body was found.

“It is bizarre. It is bizarre you wonder what is going on,” said Konrad Lychwick who lives in the apartments.

He says he was heading out of his building when he noticed police were beginning to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Another neighbor told TMJ4 that the body was found badly decomposed like it had been there for some time.

TMJ4 Konrad Lychwick lives in the apartments where a body was found outside.

Deb Hernandez lives up the hill from the apartment building and her property includes some of the wooded area behind the apartments. She could see the police as she arrived home. Her first thought like Konrad’s is this is somehow connected to the homeless people they see living in Frame Park.

“We are so close to the river and everything,” said Konrad.

TMJ4 Deb Hernandez lives up the hill from the apartment building and looks out into the wooded area where a body was found.

This is the third body in the last month found in the City of Waukesha recently.

On Sept. 6, police say a man accidentally drowned in the river in Frame Park. On Oct. 27, a homeless person was found dead of natural causes on the Glacial Drumlin Trail. Police say this body was found in the woods.

“I feel like it is sad. I honestly feel like it is probably the homeless and I feel like it is a sad situation,” said Deb.

