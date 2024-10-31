Officers find body wrapped in a tarp near Frame Park in Waukesha

Officers in Waukesha found what appeared to be a body wrapped in a tarp on the 1500 block of E. North Street. That's near Frame Park.
The Waukesha Police Department is investigating the situation as a suspicious death.
Officers were not able to identify the body. The Waukesha County Medical Examiner has been asked to determine a cause of death.
Anyone with any information about the victim or what led up to their death is asked to call Detective Benjamin Stern at 262-524-3783.
