Waukesha County sales tax ordinance withdrawn; residents thankful for postponement

WAUKESHA — Dozens showed up Tuesday night to share their thoughts on a 0.5% county-wide sales tax that the Waukesha County board was set to vote on.

However, before residents could speak during public comment, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow withdrew the ordinance from consideration just before the meeting.

“I’d heard nothing until a day and a half ago, and I heard it was a surprise, so I was here to show at the very least for a delay,” said David Gonzalez, who was ready to speak.

Greg Nickels also planned to speak out against the sales tax at the meeting.

“Everybody I've talked to wants more input on this,” said Nickels. “It seems like they pushed this in the middle of the night thing to get this to go through until people found out about it.”

The ordinance was introduced earlier this month. The goal was to address budget challenges the county is trying to fix, including a year-over-year $5 million budget shortfall.

This could mean more cuts to county services, like at the sheriff’s department.

Farrow said the budget issues stem from inflation, increasing costs, and a lack of shared revenue from the state.

He was not in attendance on Tuesday but released this statement.

“My decision to withdraw the sales tax ordinance from consideration is democracy in action. Postponing the measure will allow for more public input and provide for an opportunity to educate residents on the county’s financial challenges. I will work with the County Board to examine possible legislative remedies, including the potential to levy less than the 0.5% county sales tax currently allowed under state law."

The county portion of the sales tax was estimated to collect between $50 and $60 million per year.

John Whipps told TMJ4 he does not support the sales tax.

"I'm not for it because it's going to hurt the little guy,” said Whipps. “When you're talking about buying big-ticket items like washers, dryers, furnaces, and water heaters, it makes a big difference. They're not making a lot of money now. They may be working two or three jobs just to keep a roof over their heads, and I think it's going to hurt the small guy."

The sales tax would apply only to items already subject to the state’s existing 5% sales and use tax. The 0.5% would add one cent to a $2 purchase, $10 to a $2,000 purchase, and $100 to a $20,000 purchase.

The revenue generated would be used to reduce property taxes, allocate funds to municipalities, and fund capital projects such as road improvements.

Others TMJ4 spoke with off camera said they support the sales tax increase. One woman said she believes that the increase would continue to help the county provide services.

The Waukesha County Sheriff, District Attorney, Clerk, and Clerk of Circuit Court all released statements in support of the sales tax.

Had it been approved, the ordinance would’ve gone into effect beginning July 1, 2025.

Waukesha is one of three counties without a county-wide sales tax.

