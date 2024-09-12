Small business owners weigh in on proposed Waukesha Co. sales tax

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County is considering adding a half-cent sales tax to solve its budget issues. Currently, Waukesha County is one of four counties in the state without a county sales tax. The idea of adding one has small-business owners in downtown Waukesha wondering how they will be affected.

TMJ4 Tami Evanoff owns Burlap and Lace Marketplace in downtown Waukesha.

“We sell everything under the sun — gifts, candles, wreaths, holiday decorations,” said Tami Evanoff, showing TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf around her store.

TMJ4 Burlap and Lace Marketplace in downtown Waukesha

Tami has owned Burlap and Lace Marketplace in downtown Waukesha for more than a decade. The ups and downs of the economy are something she says she has been dealing with since she opened.

Watch: Small business owners weigh in on propose Waukesha Co. sales tax

Small business owners weigh in on propose Waukesha Co. sales tax

“There is a sales tax being proposed. Do you think it is going to affect your business?” asked Rebecca Klopf.

“I do not,” Tami said. “People come here because they want to come here. They come here to get special gifts.”

TMJ4 News Henry Kruchk, owner, Sweet Dreams

Waukesha County had a task force look into adding a half-cent sales tax as it also considers budget cuts. County Executive Paul Farrow says the biggest cost over the next 10 years will be hiring and retaining county workers, especially in the sheriff’s department. It is estimated that a 0.5% sales tax could generate an additional $50 million a year.

TMJ4 Worker makes a custard sundae at Sweet Dreams in downtown Waukesha.

“I know money is tight right now for everybody,” said Henry Kruchko, owner of Sweet Dreams in downtown Waukesha. “It is going to be stressful for a lot of people dealing with inflation and higher costs.”

He opened a new restaurant and custard shop in downtown Waukesha in August. His concern is that any additional costs ultimately come out of a family's budget.

“We want to make sure they have money that they can go out and spend and go out to eat for burgers and custard and afford that,” Henry said.

The next county board meeting is in two weeks, but a decision on a sales tax is likely not going to come until next year.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip