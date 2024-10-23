Waukesha County Executive withdraws sales tax ordinance

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow withdrew from consideration an ordinance to implement a 0.5% county sales tax on Tuesday.

Waukesha County is one of four counties in Wisconsin without a county sales tax. Under the proposal, the sales tax was scheduled to take effect July 1, 2025.

Farrow released this statement following his decision to withdraw the ordinance from consideration.

“My decision to withdraw the sales tax ordinance from consideration is democracy in action. Postponing the measure will allow for more public input and provide for an opportunity to educate residents on the county’s financial challenges. I will work with the County Board to examine possible legislative remedies, including the potential to levy less than the 0.5% county sales tax currently allowed under state law,” Farrow said.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/waukesha-county/small-business-owners-weigh-in-on-propose-waukesha-co-sales-tax

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/waukesha-county-wants-task-force-to-study-budget-needs-and-half-cent-sales-tax-option#:~:text=68%20Wisconsin%20counties%20have%20a%20half-cent%20sales%20tax.,Counties%20are%20the%20only%20four%20without%20the%20tax.

The 0.5% sales tax was estimated to generate an additional $50-$60 million annually.

More on Sales Tax Ordinance: https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/CountyExecutive/SalesTax/

TMJ4’s Mike Beiermeister will have more at 10 p.m.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip