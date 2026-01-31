'There was no visibility': Lake-effect snow causes I-94 pileup in Waukesha County, traps drivers

BROOKFIELD — A sudden lake-effect snow burst transformed I-94 eastbound into a parking lot Friday, causing a multi-vehicle pileup and trapping drivers for hours.

Gabe Tauscher A multi-vehicle pileup brought I-94 eastbound to a standstill Friday.

Gabe Tauscher was making what should have been a routine 50-minute trip to pick up kibble for his husky Bucko when the weather turned dangerous.

"It was sunny until it wasn't," Tauscher said.

The lake-effect burst quickly overtook the highway, causing several vehicles to collide and creating zero visibility conditions that forced drivers to slow from highway speeds to 20 mph before coming to a complete stop.

"At one point, I couldn't see the car in front of me. I had known they were there. I couldn't see them until their brake lights came on. There was no visibility," Tauscher said.

Mike Beiermeister Gabe Tauscher was stuck in traffic.

The whiteout conditions led to a multi-vehicle pileup that closed the road completely, leaving Tauscher and other drivers stranded for about an hour and a half. What normally would have been a 50-minute trip turned into a four-hour ordeal.

During the standstill, Tauscher documented his first-time experience with such severe weather conditions while doing his best to stay calm. He told TMJ4 he was worried the cars behind his could possibly collide as they were driving in the snowy conditions.

Other drivers TMJ4 spoke with reported similar experiences as they traveled on the highway.

One person was injured in the crash. Tauscher hopes they recover quickly and considers himself fortunate to have walked away unscathed.

"Be positive, and see yourself lucky that you know you weren't one of the people that was in the crash that you know, maybe hospitalized or worse," Tauscher said.

Triple A offers these safety tips for drivers caught in similar whiteout conditions:

Slow down and increase following distance

Use low beam headlights

Avoid sudden movements

Pull over safely if visibility becomes too poor to continue

With a slight chance for more lake-effect snow this weekend, drivers should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions.

