Eastbound I-94 lanes reopen in Waukesha County after crash

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — All lanes have reopened on eastbound I-94 from Moorland Road to the Waukesha/Milwaukee County line in Waukesha County after being closed due to a crash Friday.

Watch: What we know in the crash investigation

The lanes reopened at 12:50 p.m., just over an hour after the initial traffic alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. The crash comes as Storm Team 4 is tracking lake-effect snow.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and State Patrol are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

