Suspect in random Waukesha shots fired incidents arrested after confrontation with Brookfield police

Waukesha Police say the man behind the random shootings in the city and county is now in custody. The news comes after a shooting with Brookfield Police on Saturday.

Brookfield Police officers were shot at after searching for a suspect who ran away from the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday night on Barker Road. That suspect was shot more than once by Brookfield Police and taken to the hospital with serious injures.

Waukesha Police say that suspect is connected to the shooting of three homes in the city and county that happened on Saturday, February 26. Three homes were struck by gunfire near west High School. That same night a home in New Berlin was also hit by gunfire, but Waukesha Police won’t say if they are connected.

In each of those cases, investigators say the shooting appeared to be random without a motive or a target.

The suspect taken to the hospital is a 31-year-old male.

