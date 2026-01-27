Waukesha Police are asking residents in a subdivision near Waukesha West High School to check their homes for bullet holes and review doorbell camera footage after three houses were struck by gunfire Saturday night.

TMJ4 Home off of River Valley Road hit by gunfire.

The shooting occurred along River Valley Road, where someone fired at least three shots from a vehicle into homes. A family with two small children inside one of the houses was almost hit by a bullet.

TMJ4 Close up of bullet hole in a home on River Valley Road hit by gunfire.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood captured the terrifying moments as gunshots rang out. The footage shows children playing in the snow, then a bang. The children in snowsuits start running and screaming toward their homes after hearing the first shot. A second gunshot follows, with more screaming audible as a vehicle drives past.

'Terrifying': Neighbors worried after seemingly random shooting into Waukesha homes

"We were standing right outside, and we heard the big bang," said Cynthia Banks, who lives next to one of the homes that was hit.

TMJ4 Cynthia Banks heard one of the gunshots as the vehicle drove by and shot.

Banks and her husband watched the surveillance footage with shock.

"That is so terrifying," Banks said.

TMJ4 Surveillance video of a vehicle driving by and shooting in a Waukesha neighborhood.

Police say there appears to be no clear motive for targeting any of the specific houses along River Valley Road, which is next to Waukesha West High School.

"The bullets went through a home. There are people in there. Someone could have been killed," said Carol Fager, who lives in the neighborhood.

TMJ4 Carol Fager lives in the neighborhood.

Officers canvassed the homes Tuesday, searching for additional surveillance footage that might help identify the shooter. The random nature of the attack has left residents on edge in what they describe as a quiet neighborhood.

"It makes us feel uneasy, very uneasy because we want our nice quiet neighborhood back," Fager said.

"That is what is terrifying, that it seems like it was completely random," Banks said.

Police investigated a separate shooting that occurred in New Berlin around 3:45 a.m. Monday, but determined it was not connected to the River Valley Road incident.

