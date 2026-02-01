Suspect fires at Brookfield police after fleeing the scene of multi-vehicle crash

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Police officers were fired at after searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday night on Barker Road.

Upon arrival, the officers were informed that an individual who was involved in the crash had fled the scene on foot. While searching the area, the officers were fired at by the suspect and then returned fire, injuring the suspect.

TMJ4

The suspect was transported to the hospital for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the shooting, but one officer was injured while responding to the active gunfire.

The suspect was a 31-year-old male.

According to the police statement, the involved officer is 24-years-old with three years of law enforcement experience. According to the police protocol, the officer was put on administrative leave.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is currently investigating the incident with the Milwaukee Police Department as the lead agency.

