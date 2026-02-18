State investigation launched as former TJ Hale workers seek answers

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A state investigation is underway after TJ Hale abruptly closed its facility in Menomonee Falls, leaving 64 employees without jobs and potentially violating Wisconsin labor laws.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Menomonee Falls manufacturer abruptly closes, leaving dozens of workers without jobs

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is reviewing whether the company was required to provide 60 days' notice under state law before shuttering operations. Workers say they received little to no warning about the closure.

"The hours that we put in, the dust that we inhaled just for that," said Blayne Struve, who worked at TJ Hale for nearly 15 years.

Struve learned about the closure from a coworker and returned that weekend to collect his tools, knowing it would be his last time at the facility.

"The guys that were in tears — you don't see guys crying. But there you did that day. It was horrible," Struve said.

Mike Beiermeister Blayne Struve worked for nearly 15 years at TJ Hale.

According to documents obtained by TMJ4 News, TJ Hale sent a notice to the Village of Menomonee Falls dated for February 5, 2026, but received February 9, stating the company was beginning "winddown of all operations effective at the close of business today." The letter cited "unforeseeable business circumstances," including shifts in order timing by customers, loss of an expected major contract and corresponding reductions in cash flow.

The company said it explored alternative financing options but none were sufficient to continue operations or guarantee the company could pay its obligations.

The notice claimed to comply with federal WARN Act and Wisconsin's Business Closing and Mass Layoff Law requirements. However, the letter also stated that providing notice "shall not constitute an acknowledgement by the Company of any obligations" under those laws if the requirements don't apply.

Workers who filed complaints say the notice came too late.

In documents obtained by TMJ4, state investigators are requesting payroll records, employee lists and copies of any notices sent to workers or local officials to determine if TJ Hale had more than 50 employees and was therefore required to provide 60 days' notice under Wisconsin law.

Mike Beiermeister TJ Hale remains empty.

If investigators find the company violated the law, employees could be entitled to up to 60 days of pay and benefits.

"We want to know what happened and why — and why was there not some sort of plan?" Struve said.

TMJ4 reached out to TJ Hale and Gemini Investors, which once listed TJ Hale in its portfolio, but since removed it. All calls and emails have gone unanswered.

For Struve and his former colleagues, the abrupt closure left them without the recognition they felt they deserved after years of dedicated service.

"We didn't even get closure… No thank you for 15 years, not even one year… nothing," Struve said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip