Menomonee Falls manufacturer abruptly closes, leaving dozens of workers without jobs

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Workers at TJ Hale Company in Menomonee Falls arrived to locked doors and a closure notice Friday morning, discovering their employer had ceased operations effective February 5, 2026.

The sudden shutdown left dozens of employees without jobs at the company that designs, builds and installs high-quality commercial interiors for retail, corporate and specialty spaces.

"Almost disbelief, it was like, 'Is this real? Is this really… how is this really happening to all of us?' And it was," said Casey Ryback, a now former TJ Hale employee.

Employees received an email late Thursday night informing them of the closure. The message stated that "a sudden loss of work and cash flow forced TJ Hale to shut down immediately."

Tom Knight, who worked as a cabinet maker at TJ Hale for more than a decade, said he had no warning about the company's financial troubles.

"Nothing… oh, nothing like that at all," Knight said when asked if he had heard any rumors or discussion about potential problems.

Both Knight and Ryback said they believed around 40-50 employees worked at the main facility.

TJ Hale had been around for 76 years. According to its website, the company was a key supplier aiding in the growth of Kohl's as well as other major companies around the world.

The abrupt closure has halted all ongoing projects and left workers feeling betrayed by the lack of communication from management.

"You think they would have come up to us a month ago or six weeks ago and said, 'Hey guys, things are getting tough. We need to do something.' But there was nothing. We didn't know anything," Knight said.

Attempts to reach TJ Hale's CEO, human resources department and other company contacts went unanswered. Gemini Investors, which lists TJ Hale as part of its investment portfolio, also did not respond to requests for comment.

The closure has left former employees disappointed and searching for new opportunities after what many considered a positive work environment.

"I really enjoyed going to work every day. And it's… it's a shame that I'm not going to be doing that anymore," Ryback said.

"It sucks to happen to so many good guys. You know, there's a lot of really good, genuine guys there that just don't have a job anymore," Ryback said.

Email sent to employees:

Dear TJ Hale Employee,

Due to unforeseeable business circumstances, TJ Hale Company, LLC (the “Company”) has made the difficult decision to begin winddown of all operations effective at the close of business today, Thursday, February 5, 2026. Following a review of January finances, the Company discovered that, because of multiple shifts in order timing by customers, loss of an expected major contract due to these shifts and their effect on the Company’s finances, and corresponding reductions in cash flow, the Company had insufficient funds to continue to fund payroll and other financial obligations in the short term. The Company explored alternative financing options; however, none were sufficient to continue to allow the Company to fund the short-term financial obligations, including payroll, and did not guarantee that the Company could ever again pay all its obligations. This notice is being sent as soon as possible after management concluded that it could not continue to lawfully operate.

Accordingly, the entirety of the Company’s Headquarters at W139 N9499 Highway 145, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 [google.com] will permanently close at the close of business today, Thursday, February 5, 2026. As a result, your employment with the Company will also end today, Thursday, February 5, 2026. The end of your employment will be permanent. Bumping rights do not exist.

