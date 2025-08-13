MERTON, Wis — A sinkhole and rushing waters at a Merton dam have local residents and business owners on edge as engineers and first responders monitor the situation following historic rainfall.

The dam in Merton is currently under close surveillance as officials prepare for a large influx of water expected to arrive from Bark Lake in Richfield after recent major rainfall.

"We gotta really watch out," Sussex resident, John Heiden said.

Heiden is among many community members who came to check on the rushing water and sinkhole that has developed near the dam. The situation has left many longtime residents stunned by the unprecedented water levels.

"I've never seen this. Thirty-eight years. I've never seen this," Heiden said.

Sinkhole and rushing water concern residents as Merton dam overwhelmed after historic flooding

The overwhelming water volume has begun eroding a popular fishing spot, creating a sinkhole.

This photo from the Merton Fire Department shows the sinkhole was significantly smaller on Monday, showing how rapidly conditions changed.

"The sinkhole is unbelievable. It's mind boggling," Heiden said.

The high water levels caused flooding in the area surrounding the dam on Monday, with water pouring from Mill Pond toward nearby businesses, including Folklore Mercantile.

"The water was up over the bank, rushing over the side, working its way towards our property. So, pretty scary," owner of Folklore Mercantile, Scott Fleming said.

Fleming and his wife opened their shop earlier this summer, only to face this unexpected challenge. Their basement was flooded on Monday as water levels continued to rise.

Fleming said the Merton Fire Department helped them clean up the mess.

"Eventually there was just too much water upstream, everything rose, the drain had nowhere to flood to and everything just backed up," Fleming said.

The water inside Fleming's shop has since drained and begun to dry, but outside conditions remain uncertain with the dam still running high and fast.

"Usually we're standing in that water. It's up to our ankles or our shins. And me and my boys are fishing in there. Now it's like white water rafting in there, ya know," Fleming said.

Authorities have placed caution tape around the popular fishing spot to protect residents during this uncertain period.

