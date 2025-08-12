Waukesha County dam shows 'high potential for failure'; DNR says it can be reinforced

A dam in the Village of Merton is showing a "high potential for failure," according to the Village of Hartland Police Department.

Hartland officials were notified Tuesday that the Merton Millpond Dam was in a Level 2 Emergency State — indicating the high potential for failure.

Village of Hartland residents and business along Bark River are being advised of the potential threat; however, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has indicated that the dam can be reinforced.

"At this time, the dam has not been breached, and the dam’s Emergency Action Plan has been activated," Village of Hartland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

