Muskego effort continues with 'Coffee for a Cause' to support residents affected by floods

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Community members in Muskego added an extra kick to their coffee Thursday morning in an effort to help those affected by the historic floods that swept through southeastern Wisconsin in early August.

This is part of a larger community effort to raise more funds for the community’s Flood Relief Fund. Marisa Schmitz is the owner of Boho Luxe Boutique and has hosted AM Coffee Co. for its coffee club meetups before.

This time, the coffee had a cause, with $4 of the $5 cost of each purchase going directly to the Flood Relief Fund. The total was later matched by Schmitz and other businesses.

Aaron Hale is the owner of AM Coffee Co. and says it has been incredible to see the community rally together to add to the fund.

From Thursday’s “Coffee for a Cause” alone, they raised more than $2,000 for the fund.

