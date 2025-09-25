Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWaukesha County

Actions

Muskego effort continues with 'Coffee for a Cause' to support residents affected by floods

Boho Luxe Boutique and AM Coffee Co. teamed up for "Coffee for a Cause" to raise money for neighbors recovering from the historic floods
Owner of Boho Luxe Boutique in Muskego explains how they’re raising money for flood victims
Muskego effort continues with 'Coffee for a Cause' to support residents affected by floods
Posted
and last updated

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Community members in Muskego added an extra kick to their coffee Thursday morning in an effort to help those affected by the historic floods that swept through southeastern Wisconsin in early August.

READ ALSO: Muskego volunteers launch a new way to get money to flood victims

This is part of a larger community effort to raise more funds for the community’s Flood Relief Fund. Marisa Schmitz is the owner of Boho Luxe Boutique and has hosted AM Coffee Co. for its coffee club meetups before.

This time, the coffee had a cause, with $4 of the $5 cost of each purchase going directly to the Flood Relief Fund. The total was later matched by Schmitz and other businesses.

Watch: Muskego effort continues with 'Coffee for a Cause' to support residents affected by floods

Muskego boutique raises money for flood victims

Aaron Hale is the owner of AM Coffee Co. and says it has been incredible to see the community rally together to add to the fund.

From Thursday’s “Coffee for a Cause” alone, they raised more than $2,000 for the fund.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

klopf.jpg

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf
PROFILE PIC STAREL.png

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Kaylee Staral