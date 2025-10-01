Mukwonago residents make a plea not to have their water bill hiked

Mukwonago residents are facing a potential 65% increase in their water bills, which would cost most families hundreds of dollars more per year.

Dozens of residents attended a public hearing at Mukwonago Village Hall on Wednesday to voice concerns about the proposed rate hike before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, which will decide whether to approve the increase.

TMJ4 Katie says her family is already trying to cut back their water usage and she still considers her bill high.

The increase would add significant costs for families already struggling with expenses. One single mother said her bill would increase by $320 per year, while another resident estimated their annual increase at $448.

"That is a huge increase for families. That is not sustainable," Mike Roberts said. "I encourage the commission, based on that reasoning, not to allow this increase."

Some families are already taking conservation measures to keep costs down.

TMJ4 Anthony asked what would happen if nothing was done to fix the problem.

"We already take measures. Assign days the kids have to take showers," Katie said.

The Mukwonago Municipal Water Utility says the rate increase is necessary to address what's called firm capacity - the total amount of water they can provide to customers. The utility has been working on a solution for more than seven years.

TMJ4 Mukwonago residents turn out for a public hearing on potential water rate hikes.

Wayne Castle, Mukwonago Utilities Director, explained that utilities must maintain adequate water pressure even when wells or water towers go offline for maintenance, emergencies, or repairs. If that were to happen along with a water main break or a fire, it could lead to a pressure issue.

"Day to day, we aren't concerned," Castle said. "It is not uncommon for a well to come out of service from time to time, fires happen, water main breaks happen, water towers come out of service."

Castle emphasized that maintaining positive water pressure is crucial for public health.

"That is an issue because positive pressure is the best way to protect health. Nothing can get in. We are pushing water out," Castle said.

While some residents oppose the increase, others acknowledge the necessity despite the financial burden.

"I mean, you need water," one resident said on why she was at the meeting.

The Public Service Commission held the meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. They told TMJ4 the time was selected because all meetings must occur during business hours. Residents can submit comments on the proposed increase to the commission until Friday.

