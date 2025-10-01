Mukwonago residents weigh in on proposed water rate hike

MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Municipal Water Utility is asking the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to approve a significant rate increase, citing higher costs since the utility’s last rate case in 2018.

“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, how are we going to pay for this? What are we going to have to give up?’” said Sharon Haynes, a Mukwonago resident.

Haynes and other residents received a notice in the mail ahead of a public hearing.

In that letter, dated September 15, the utility stated that gross plant investment has increased by 53.8% and operating expenses are up 61.46%.

To cover those increases, the utility is seeking an additional $1,382,457 in annual revenue — an overall hike of 64.86% — to be implemented in two steps.

If approved, a typical residential customer with a ⅝- or ¾-inch meter using 13,000 gallons per quarter would see bills change as follows:

Step I: from $132.99 to $158.69 (+19.3%), including the public fire protection charge.

Step II: from $132.99 to $215.13 (+61.8%) after new projects are placed in service.

The utility is also asking to switch from quarterly to monthly billing beginning in Step II.

Village residents and business owners expressed a mix of concern and reluctant acceptance.

“It’s probably necessary. You want to keep on top of these things before a catastrophic collapse,” said David Stockwell, owner of Espresso Love Coffee.

Others wish there were more transparency and communication, noting that the public hearing on the matter is in the middle of a weekday.

“I didn’t know they made these improvements… so to get a letter that says, ‘here’s where we are,’ that’s disconcerting,” said Mary Koehler, who said her condo association is now bracing for higher costs.

According to the filing, Step II would take effect when the Well Nos. 3 and 4 Hydrous Manganese Oxide Treatment System and Supply System Water Main Revisions project is completed and in service.

How to weigh in

A public hearing on docket 3980-WR-106 is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Mukwonago Village Hall (440 River Crest Ct.). Parties and commission staff will appear via Zoom; the session will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Members of the public can participate or comment in several ways (comments due Friday, Oct. 3, 2025):



Web comment: Go to psc.wi.gov → “Commission Action” → “File a Public Comment,” and select docket 3980-WR-106.

Live comment: Speak during the hearing after party and staff testimony.

Mail comment: Send to Attn: Docket 3980-WR-106 Comments, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 7854, Madison, WI 53707-7854 (must be received by Oct. 3).

To observe, attend in person, watch on YouTube at PSCWI-Hearings, or listen by phone at +1 312-626-6799 (Meeting ID 809 513 2930).

Documents and the full schedule are available via the PSC’s Docket Search (CMS) for 3980-WR-106 at psc.wi.gov.

