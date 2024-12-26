‘Move Over Slow Down’: Tow truck drivers share message at tribute for fallen driver

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Tow truck drivers gathered on Christmas night at the Summit park-and-ride near Sawyer Road off Interstate 94 to remember one of their own.

Hussain Farhat of Yaffo Towing was killed on Christmas Eve when a blue minivan struck him while he was loading a disabled car on the freeway.

The crash occurred eastbound on I-94, East of Sawyer Road.

On Wednesday night, dozens came together, lit up their lights, and gathered to remember Farhat.

Some attendees, like Zach Arnett, didn’t know the 40-year-old personally but felt compelled to show their support for his family during this difficult time.

“It’s a tight brotherhood. When something like this happens, when one of us falls, we always stick together, come out, and support each other,” said Arnett.

Driver Ryan Tessman told TMJ4 he was working on the other side of the highway that night, near where the crash occurred.

He shared his reaction when he heard the news.

“My heart just dropped,” said Tessman. “Today, obviously a heavy heart, but whenever you hear about this, we’re all a brotherhood; we all look out for each other.”

Both Arnett and Tessman urged drivers to follow the law by moving over and slowing down when they see flashing lights on the side of the road.

“Just remember to slow down and move over, put that phone down, and pay attention,” said Tessman. “Things like this wouldn’t have happened.”

On Dec. 25, the Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip about a possible suspect vehicle at a residence in the Village of Wales. Investigators determined the vehicle matched the description of the one involved in the crash.

The suspect turned himself in during the investigation, and authorities recovered his vehicle from the residence. He is being held at the Waukesha County Jail on a charge of hit-and-run causing death, a Class D felony under Wisconsin law.

