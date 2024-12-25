Tow truck operator killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run on I-94 identified; suspect in custody

VILLAGE OF WALES, Wis. — A 39-year-old man is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on I-94 on Christmas Eve, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said.

A 40-year-old tow truck operator, identified as Hussain Farhat of Yaffo Towing in Chicago on Wednesday, was struck and killed while loading a disabled car on the freeway.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Dec. 25, the Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip about a possible suspect vehicle at a residence in the Village of Wales. Investigators determined the vehicle matched the description of the one involved in the crash.

The suspect turned himself in during the investigation, and authorities recovered his vehicle from the residence. He is being held at the Waukesha County Jail on a charge of hit-and-run causing death, a Class D felony under Wisconsin law.

Ray Dhabrah, cousin of Hussain Farhat and Yaffo Towing partner, told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin they are working on funeral arrangements and will share details with us and some towing groups online.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Towing Association shared a heartfelt message on Facebook Wednesday, offering its condolences and prayers to the family of the tow truck operator:

"The Wisconsin Towing Association extends its deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the tow truck operator who lost his life in the line of duty in Waukesha County. Our hearts are broken. This should've never happened, but to happen at Christmas time hurts even more. As we all enjoy this time of year, please remember the hard-working men and women who respond to incidents on our roads and highways and place themselves in harms' way. Be at peace, we'll carry the chains from here." -Wisconsin Towing Association

The incident remains under investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Sheriff’s Department said no additional information will be released at this time.

