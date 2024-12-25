Tow truck driver killed after being struck by minivan on I-94; Driver flees scene

VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. — A 40-year-old tow truck operator is dead after being struck by a blue minivan while loading a disabled car on the shoulder of eastbound I-94, east of Sawyer Road, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said the driver of the minivan did not stop and continued eastbound on I-94, exiting at Hwy C in an unknown direction. The incident occurred around 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The tow truck driver was transported to Aurora Summit and pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward. Please contact the Waukesha County Communications Center at (262) 446-5070.

Eastbound I-94 from Sawyer Road to Hwy C was shut down for the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip