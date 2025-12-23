Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser to appear in court after escaping group home

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Morgan Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Tuesday after escaping her Madison group home in November.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Slender Man stabber won’t contest petition to revoke conditional release after group home escape

She was later found in Illinois and arrested alongside a 43-year-old friend after they were discovered sleeping outside a truck stop. Geyser was brought back to Waukesha County, where she remained at the county jail before being moved to a “different facility.”

Posen Police Department Geyser and Mecca being questioned by police

Tuesday's hearing comes a week after Geyser’s attorney, Tony Cotton, said in a letter to Waukesha County Judge Scott Wagner that Geyser would not contest the petition filed by the Department of Health Services to revoke her conditional release.

In response, the Waukesha County district attorney’s office requested that the court set a hearing so that Geyser’s waiver could be confirmed on record.

That hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., according to court records.

According to court documents, Geyser could appear for the hearing remotely.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip