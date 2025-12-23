Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser to appear in court after escaping group home

Morgan Geyser
Morgan Geyser appears in court (right) her attorney Anthony Cotton sits next to her.
Morgan Geyser
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Morgan Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Tuesday after escaping her Madison group home in November.

She was later found in Illinois and arrested alongside a 43-year-old friend after they were discovered sleeping outside a truck stop. Geyser was brought back to Waukesha County, where she remained at the county jail before being moved to a “different facility.”

Tuesday's hearing comes a week after Geyser’s attorney, Tony Cotton, said in a letter to Waukesha County Judge Scott Wagner that Geyser would not contest the petition filed by the Department of Health Services to revoke her conditional release.

In response, the Waukesha County district attorney’s office requested that the court set a hearing so that Geyser’s waiver could be confirmed on record.

That hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., according to court records.

According to court documents, Geyser could appear for the hearing remotely.

