Morgan Geyser, one of the teens involved in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case, was found at a gas station in Posen, Illinois, after escaping from her group home by allegedly cutting off her ankle monitor with scissors.

Body camera footage from the Posen Police Department shows the moment officers found the 23-year-old Geyser and 43-year-old Chad Mecca asleep on a sidewalk Sunday night, ending a search that began when Geyser escaped her group home Saturday.

Watch: Body camera footage shows arrest of Slender Man stabbing assailant after group home escape

Body camera footage shows arrest of Slender Man stabbing assailant after group home escape

"Hey! You guys," an officer can be heard saying in the footage as he approaches the pair.

According to the police report, both Geyser and Mecca initially lied about their names and birthdays when questioned by officers.

"I don't want to give you my name," Geyser told officers in the body camera footage.

"Is something wrong?" Mecca asked officers.

"No, we just got here for a service call. Now you're doing something wrong. That means you're lying to us about your name. Now that's obstructing," an officer responded.

Posen Police Department

Geyser eventually revealed her identity to officers, telling them her real name.

Posen Police Department

"I'm being honest, that's my name. Trust me I didn't want to give it to you, you'll see why in a second," Geyser said.

The police report indicates Geyser told officers to "Google her name."

TMJ4 News Morgan Geyser was found by police in a south Chicago suburb Sunday

Mecca, who is from Janesville, continued to refuse to provide his name to officers. When asked about his relationship to Geyser, he described her as his "best friend."

According to the police report, Geyser and Mecca met at a church in Madison and decided to run away together, heading to Nashville, Tennessee.

A spokesperson for Good Shepard Church in Madison confirms that Geyser and Mecca were together at a service recently.

"Let me say goodbye, please. I will never see her again," Geyser said as she was being taken into custody.

Both individuals were arrested. Mecca was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing identification. Geyser remains in custody.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error