POSEN, Ill. — Morgan Geyser, one of two Waukesha teenagers sentenced in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, was arrested with a 43-year-old man she reportedly met at church, according to newly obtained arrest reports.

Posen police first approached Geyser and Chad Mecca for a welfare check after they were found sleeping behind Thorntons Gas Station at 14840 Western Ave., the reports say. They initially gave officers false names; when no information could be found for either name, officers asked again.

What we know about Chad Mecca, the man arrested with Morgan Geyser

Geyser told police that if she gave them her information, she would never be able to communicate with her friend again, and later told officers they could Google her name — Morgan Geyser — to find out who she was. Mecca eventually told officers his identification was in his backpack.

Morgan Geyser

In a police interview, Geyser said she met Mecca a couple of months earlier at Good Shepherd Church. She told authorities the group home would not allow Mecca to visit her, so he would sneak in through her window to see her.

Geyser admitted to police that she cut off her ankle monitor with scissors and had discussed traveling to Nashville, Tenn., with Mecca. When asked how they got to Posen, she said they took a Greyhound bus from Wisconsin to Chicago, walked to the south side, and then took another bus to Posen, where they ran out of money and stopped at the gas station.

Mecca was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing identification. He was released on a citation and a notice to appear in court.

Geyser was processed on a nationwide extradition warrant. She is expected in court on Tuesday morning.

