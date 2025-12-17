Attorney: Slender Man stabber won’t contest petition to revoke conditional release after group home escape

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Morgan Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, will not contest a petition to revoke her conditional release, according to a letter filed by her attorney.

Geyser’s conditional release revocation hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16 and comes after she escaped her group home in Madison in November after cutting off her ankle bracelet.

She was later found in Illinois and arrested alongside a 43-year-old friend after they were discovered sleeping outside a truck stop. Geyser was brought back to Waukesha County, where she remained at the county jail before being moved to a “different facility.”

Posen Police Department Geyser and Mecca being questioned by police

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Geyser’s move on Dec. 10 but did not specify the location of the facility.

Geyser’s move came about a week after her attorney, Tony Cotton, requested she be returned to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where she had been held for more than a decade.

She is now awaiting her revocation hearing after the Department of Health Services (DHS) filed a petition on Nov. 25 to revoke her conditional release.

In a letter filed Dec. 16 to Waukesha County Judge Scott Wagner, Cotton asked the court to approve Geyser’s decision not to fight the petition filed by DHS.

He also said he notified the assistant district attorney of Geyser’s decision.

