Morgan Geyser's attorney asks judge to move her from jail to mental health facility

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Morgan Geyser's attorney is asking a judge to release her from jail and return her to a mental health facility.

Tony Cotton wrote to Waukesha County Judge Scott Wagner, arguing it's improper to hold Geyser in jail because she doesn't face any new criminal charges in the county.

Tony Cotton letter to judge by TMJ4 News

Geyser, one of the two Waukesha teens sentenced in the 2014 stabbing of classmate Payton Leutner, has been held at the jail since she was returned to Wisconsin from Illinois.

Geyser was arrested in Posen, Illinois, after cutting off her ankle monitor and escaping from her group home in Madison.

Cotton asked that Geyser be moved back to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility, where she was treated before her release.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

