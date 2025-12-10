‘Slender Man’ stabber Morgan Geyser no longer at Waukesha County Jail, current inmate list shows

WAUKESHA — Morgan Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, is no longer being housed in the Waukesha County Jail, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

RELATED: Morgan Geyser housing decision sealed as she awaits hearing after group home escape

The sheriff’s department confirmed that Geyser has been moved to a “different facility.” Geyser had been held at the jail after she broke her ankle monitor and escaped her Madison group home in November.

She was later found in Illinois and brought back to Waukesha County.

Posen Police Department Geyser and Mecca being questioned by police

News of Geyser’s relocation comes about a week after the Department of Health Services (DHS) made its recommendation on where Geyser should be held as she awaits a hearing on her conditional release following her escape.

A judge ordered DHS’ recommendation to be sealed, along with a sealed order to transport Geyser, according to TMJ4’s Rebecca Klopf.

It is still unclear which facility Geyser was relocated to. TMJ4 has reached out to officials for clarification, including her attorney, Tony Cotton.

Last week, Cotton requested Geyser be returned to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility, where she had been held for more than a decade. He also filed a motion requesting that her hearing, which is set for Dec. 22, be delayed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip