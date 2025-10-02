Menomonee Falls animal rescue faces worse damage than first thought after discovering foundation issues

A Menomonee Falls animal rescue is facing more extensive flood damage than initially thought, after finding foundation issues in their basement. Doodle's Ranch and Sanctuary experienced more than four feet of water in their basement during August floods.

TMJ4 Jennifer Alvarez and Tom Tarantino who run Doodle's Ranch and Sanctuary says the flood damage is worse than they first thought.

Jennifer Alvarez and Tom Tarantino, who run the rescue, initially believed they needed a full basement repair, but they thought it was manageable damage. After contractors assessed the damage, a much larger problem affecting the building's structural integrity was found.

TMJ4 Tom Tarantino holds a pipe against the wall and slides his hand to where the gap to show how much of a bow they have in the concrete.

"Once we took the drywall off the wall, there is one wall that is cracked," Jennifer said.

The basement wall is now bowing inward approximately three-quarters of an inch, creating serious concerns about the foundation.

TMJ4 The cat also checks out how much room there is between the pipe and the wall.

"It has to be reinforced to make the house stable and secure," Tom said.

The water damage extended beyond what the rescue initially discovered. Their electrical panel, water heater, and furnace were all ruined in the flooding. They still don't know what the final cost will be for all repairs.

TMJ4 Jennifer Alvarez holds the underweight kitten she is helping to nurse back to health. It was recently brought to the sanctuary.

“The floors I haven't gotten an estimate on," Alvarez said.

Despite insurance not covering the damage, the rescue has received community support, including donated appliances like a washer and dryer from Kettle Moraine Heating and Cooling. The non-profit Samaritan’s Purse provided mold restoration services, and volunteers have contributed their time to help with repairs.

TMJ4 Tom with one of the cats that is now in the living space after the floods.

FEMA representatives visited the facility last Friday to assess whether the rescue qualifies for federal assistance.

Even amid the ongoing repairs, the sanctuary has continued its mission by rescuing another cat and kitten.

TMJ4 Smudge shows off his cat area in their temporary living space.

All 31 cats at the facility have been moved to the main living area while basement repairs continue.

"We're surviving. The cats are all happy," Alvarez said.

Doodle's Ranch and Sanctuary has established a GoFundMe campaign to help cover repair costs, and you can find it here.

