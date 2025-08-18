MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — After recent flooding destroyed their rescue space, Doodle’s Ranch and Sanctuary in Menomonee Falls is working to rebuild while caring for 31 cats in temporary living spaces. The sanctuary, which specializes in saving cats that would otherwise be euthanized due to health issues, lost everything in the flood.

TMJ4 Jennifer Alvarez holds Smug, one of the rescued cats.

Jennifer Alvarez, founder of Doodle’s Ranch and Sanctuary, has been working alongside community volunteers to clear waterlogged items from her basement while creating temporary homes for the rescued animals.

"Now we are just focused on getting it all fixed up," Alvarez said.

TMJ4 Gracie peeks out from behind a post.

Cats are currently living in makeshift spaces throughout Alvarez's home. During the flooding, most of the cats refused to leave their familiar surroundings, making rescue efforts challenging. A petsitter helped to save most of them according to Alvarez.

"She got about 20 out," Alvarez said of the initial rescue effort. "They won't leave their space."

TMJ4 The cats have been relocated to different safe areas around the shelter house.

Tragically, two cats died in the floods because rescuers couldn't reach them in time.

Watch: Menomonee Falls flooded pet rescue needs help rebuilding

Menomonee Falls flooded pet rescue needs help rebuilding

Beyond the heartbreaking loss of life, the sanctuary lost all its supplies including food, litter, and donated items that had been stored in the now-flooded space. Like many affected by the recent floods, Alvarez doesn't expect insurance to cover the damages. For now, she's housing the 31 displaced cats throughout her home – in the living room, den, office, and guest bedrooms – anywhere they can safely stay while the sanctuary undergoes reconstruction.

TMJ4 Jennifer Alvarez checks on the cats.

Despite the devastation, Alvarez says the cats are doing okay.

"Animals put everything into perspective, especially cats," Alvarez said. "They are just like it's good, we're here."

TMJ4 One of the cats at Doodle's Ranch and Sanctuary.

A GoFundMe has been established to help with recovery efforts. You can find that here. But the sanctuary also needs immediate donations of cat food, litter, and other pet supplies. For information on how to help click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip