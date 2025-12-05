Man charged in Merton hit-and-run that injured couple

MERTON, Wis. — Christopher Wood, 33, is facing two counts of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm after severely injuring a couple crossing the street in Merton on Tuesday night.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office arrested Wood after a deputy saw a blue sedan parked in a driveway on Woodrest Drive in Merton with a missing driver's-side mirror and front-end damage.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy was taking photos of the vehicle when a woman later identified as Wood's wife came out of the home. When asked if she knew why the deputy was there, she said, "Yes, it was my husband," the complaint says.

The wife told authorities that Wood had gone for a drive around 8 p.m. and returned between 9 and 9:30 p.m. After seeing the damage to the car and media coverage of the hit-and-run, she said Wood wanted to "get it over with" and "go to the police station," the complaint says.

Deputies also said they obtained surveillance video and a gas station receipt showing Wood purchased three 16-ounce cans of beer around 8:37 p.m. in the town of Lisbon before he got back into the driver's seat of the blue sedan and drove off.

In their report, deputies wrote that Wood appeared to "lose his balance and nearly collide with a shelving unit on his right."

Wood was taken into custody Wednesday. Following his initial court appearance Friday, he posted $7,500 cash bond and was released. His next court date is set for Dec. 12.

If convicted on both charges, Wood faces up to 30 years in prison.

