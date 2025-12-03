MERTON, Wis. — A hit-and-run crash left a 64-year-old couple seriously hurt outside a Merton bar. Waukesha County Sheriff Deputies are now searching for the driver who never stopped to help.
The couple was struck by a blue sedan while trying to reach their car outside KJ's Watering Hole in downtown Merton. Their vehicle remains parked in the same spot where they left it the night before. Dan, a friend from the bar who did not want to give his last name, says he saw them in the street moments after the crash.
"I walked out into the street, and they were laying there. She was screaming in pain. So not a good situation. He put the thumbs up, but who knows," said Dan.
Dan had just spoken with the victims moments before. He says the couple are regular customers at KJ's Watering Hole.
"I gave her a hug as I walked out the door and crossed the street. And two minutes after that, and boom," Dan said.
Watch: Police searching for hit-and-run driver who left a 64-year-old couple seriously hurt
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says the blue sedan hit the couple and then drove away. Security cameras at nearby Folklore Mercantile captured footage of the vehicle fleeing the scene.
"So you looking as if you are standing outside of the door right now onto the street," said Kelsey Morrison, who works at Folklore Mercantile. "That is the landscaper doing snow removal. Then you will see the blue sedan shortly. That's the guy."
Dan believes speed may have been a factor in the crash.
"My opinion is these people are going too fast down the road," Dan said.
Police do not know if the driver was a man or a woman. The couple was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the investigation continues.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
