VILLAGE OF MERTON, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver who allegedly struck two pedestrians with a car and fled the scene Tuesday night in Merton.

Watch: Merton hit-and-run sends two to hospital; search for driver continues

Merton hit-and-run sends two to hospital; search for driver continues

The hit-and-run occurred around 8:44 p.m. in the area of W282 N7134 Main St. in the village of Merton, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was traveling northbound on Main Street in a blue sedan when they struck two pedestrians — a 64-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, according to the sheriff's office.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department

The driver allegedly fled the scene after the crash. Both pedestrians were taken to a hospital, where they are undergoing medical treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact Detective Samuel Yanke at 262-896-8117 or by email at syanke@waukeshacounty.gov.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error