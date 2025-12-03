VILLAGE OF MERTON, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver who allegedly struck two pedestrians with a car and fled the scene Tuesday night in Merton.
Watch: Merton hit-and-run sends two to hospital; search for driver continues
The hit-and-run occurred around 8:44 p.m. in the area of W282 N7134 Main St. in the village of Merton, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver was traveling northbound on Main Street in a blue sedan when they struck two pedestrians — a 64-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver allegedly fled the scene after the crash. Both pedestrians were taken to a hospital, where they are undergoing medical treatment, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact Detective Samuel Yanke at 262-896-8117 or by email at syanke@waukeshacounty.gov.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.