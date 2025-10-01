OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The man charged in the hit-and-run death of an 87-year-old Oconomowoc man is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Matthew Brennecke faces a charge of hit-and-run resulting in death in connection with Allan "Al" Eighmy's death in July. If convicted, Brennecke could face up to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Eighmy had just finished mowing the lawn at his church in Oconomowoc when he was struck and killed.

Man charged in hit-and-run death of 87-year-old Oconomowoc man to appear in court Wednesday

Brennecke's defense argued that Eighmy fell off his tractor before he was hit. The defense said the only reason Brennecke fled the scene was that he did not have insurance.

Court records show Brennecke was last in court for a preliminary hearing in August. His next hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

