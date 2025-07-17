Man charged in fatal Oconomowoc hit-and-run; police issue arrest warrant

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police have issued an arrest warrant for a man charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 87-year-old who was riding his tractor home after mowing grass at a local church.
Matthew Brennecke is charged with hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, according to a criminal complaint filed July 16. If convicted, he could face up to $50,000 in fines and/or 15 years in prison, along with a two-year driver’s license revocation.
Police are urgently seeking public assistance to locate Brennecke. Authorities are also searching for a black 2008 Volvo XC90 with Wisconsin registration AYL-2899, which they describe as critical evidence in the case.
Investigators believe Brennecke resides in Jefferson County but “could be anywhere,” according to police. He has a distinctive tribal tattoo extending from his left upper bicep down to his hand.
Allan “Al” Eighmy, 87, was struck Monday while riding his tractor home after mowing grass at Dr. Martin Luther Church. Eighmy’s family informed police Wednesday that he had died from his injuries.
The criminal complaint states that investigators obtained home surveillance footage showing a black Volvo SUV speeding through a 25 mph zone. Prosecutors say additional footage captured the same vehicle at multiple locations with visible damage to the front passenger side.
Wisconsin DOT records confirmed the vehicle is registered to Brennecke, according to the complaint. Anyone with information on Brennecke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Moss at 262-569-3257.
Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers website at stopcrimewaukesha.com.
The family has established a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses.
TMJ4 does not typically use mugshots in our coverage but has decided to do so in this instance since police are actively searching for the suspect in their investigation.
