Let's Talk New Berlin: New Berlin customers are like family at year-old Brunch Berry restaurant

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The Sabani family shares their journey of bringing brunch to New Berlin ahead of TMJ4's Let's Talk New Berlin.

Owner of Brunch Berry, Tony Sabani moved from the former Yugoslavia in 1993 and learned the restaurant business from his father, who had restaurants throughout the Midwest.

"He showed me how to become a chef, how to be in a kitchen. I did everything, I mean, from busser to washing dishes to cooking for the chef to serving tables," Sabani said.

After running a successful restaurant in Rhinelander since 2006, the Sabani family moved to New Berlin and opened Brunch Berry in 2024.

The family business approach runs deep in the Sabani household. Son, Jonus Sabani, grew up understanding the importance of contributing to the family enterprise.

"Growing up, especially with a family business, you always have to be part of the business. You always have to help out, no matter what. Help your dad, help your mom. That's what the family is about," Jonus Sabani said.

The work ethic instilled by his parents shaped his perspective on success.

"Hard work beats talent, beats anything. As long as you work hard, you'll make it in life," Jonus Sabani said.

The Sabani family moved to New Berlin in 2024 to be closer to extended family while maintaining their Rhinelander location. They wanted to bring their brunch concept to the New Berlin community.

"I've been a restaurant for 33 years. I know a lot of people. I've been a lot of places and stuff like that. I love the community here in New Berlin," Tony Sabani said.

Even after just one year in operation, the family has built relationships with regular customers while welcoming newcomers.

"Everybody's welcome here. We're gonna treat you like family. That's what how we always are," Tony Sabani said.

"I like to make my customers to feel like family here," Tony Sabani said.

While Jonus is studying for dental school and his sister is in medical school, Tony hopes New Berlin will be his final destination after more than 30 years in the restaurant industry.

"No, I like to retire here. To be honest with you," Tony Sabani said.

Let's Talk New Berlin goes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Brunch Berry on Tuesday, September 30.

