WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge on Thursday approved Morgan Geyser's conditional release after the institution where she has been held filed a petition to block it.

The ruling comes after Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren said in court that the state has not met the burden of clear and convincing evidence that Geyser needs to stay in the mental health facility.

In February, the judge stayed Geyser's release due to the petition, which came nearly a month after judge Bohren initially ruled to grant her conditional release to a group home, saying rehabilitation requires individuals to be involved in the community.

Geyser was originally committed to a mental health facility for 40 years after being found "not guilty due to mental disease or defect" for nearly stabbing her friend to death in 2014. She and Anissa Weier admitted to the attack on their friend Payton Leutner, saying they did it to appease the fictional character Slender Man.

Watch: Judge upholds Geyser's conditional release following petition from institution

Judge upholds Morgan Geyser's conditional release following petition from the institution

The attempt to block Geyser's release was raised by Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where she has been held. The institution filed a petition with the court, citing concerns about a book she was reading and a person she was communicating with.

The book, allegedly a Stephen King novel, contained themes of sexual sadism and graphic content, according to the petition, which TMJ4 has not seen.

Her attorney argued in court last week that she is safe for release, citing the institution's controlled access, knowledge of visitors, and ability to monitor meetings. "It feels to me like a hit job at the last minute," attorney Anthony Cotton said.

Geyser will be back in court on March 21 for a review hearing, with another set for April 28, according to court records.

A time frame for a plan for her conditional release is now being determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

