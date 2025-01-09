Slender Man stabbing case: Wisconsin woman granted release from psychiatric hospital

WAUKESHA — A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing her classmate over a decade ago to appease the fictional horror character Slender Man was granted release from a psychiatric hospital Thursday.

Morgan Geyser, 22, had been held at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for nearly seven years following her conviction in the 2014 stabbing attack planned by Geyser and Anissa Weier.

AP News

Weier was released in 2021. As recently as last April, two court-appointed experts recommended Geyser remain in custody, with Judge Michael Bohren ruling she remained a risk to the public.

AP News

However, Thursday, Bohren said he was satisfied with Geyser's progress in treatment and approved her release after her fourth request in two years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

