WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Friday, a Waukesha County judge ruled that Morgan Geyser’s conditional release be stayed pending a hearing.
The decision came nearly a month after Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren initially ruled to grant her conditional release to a group home, saying rehabilitation requires individuals to be involved in the community.
Geyser was originally committed to a mental health facility for 40 years after being found "not guilty due to mental disease or defect" for nearly stabbing her friend to death in 2014. She and Anissa Weier admitted to the attack on their friend Payton Leutner, saying they did it to appease the fictional character Slender Man.
The latest ruling follows concerns raised by Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where Geyser has been held. The institution filed a petition with the court, citing concerns about a book she was reading and a person she was communicating with.
The book, allegedly a Stephen King novel, contained themes of sexual sadism and graphic content, according to the petition, which TMJ4 has not seen.
Her attorney argued in court that she is safe for release, citing the institution's controlled access, knowledge of visitors, and ability to monitor meetings. "It feels to me like a hit job at the last minute," her attorney said.
Watch: Waukesha County judge stays Morgan Geyser’s conditional release pending hearing
A motion hearing is scheduled for March 6 at 1:30 p.m, according to court records.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.