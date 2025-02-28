Waukesha County judge stays Morgan Geyser’s conditional release pending hearing

WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Friday, a Waukesha County judge ruled that Morgan Geyser’s conditional release be stayed pending a hearing.

The decision came nearly a month after Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren initially ruled to grant her conditional release to a group home, saying rehabilitation requires individuals to be involved in the community.

Geyser was originally committed to a mental health facility for 40 years after being found "not guilty due to mental disease or defect" for nearly stabbing her friend to death in 2014. She and Anissa Weier admitted to the attack on their friend Payton Leutner, saying they did it to appease the fictional character Slender Man.

Abe Van Dyke In this May 31, 2014 file photo, rescue workers take 12-year-old stabbing victim Payton Leutner to an ambulance in Waukesha, Wis. A Wisconsin state appeals court ruled July 27, 2016, that the two girls accused of trying to kill Leutner in an attempt to please the fictional horror character Slender Man should be tried as adults. The 2nd District Appeals court, in a pair of rulings, affirmed a lower court's determination that it was reasonable to try both girls as adults. The girls could appeal the rulings to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Abe Van Dyke)

The latest ruling follows concerns raised by Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where Geyser has been held. The institution filed a petition with the court, citing concerns about a book she was reading and a person she was communicating with.

The book, allegedly a Stephen King novel, contained themes of sexual sadism and graphic content, according to the petition, which TMJ4 has not seen.

Her attorney argued in court that she is safe for release, citing the institution's controlled access, knowledge of visitors, and ability to monitor meetings. "It feels to me like a hit job at the last minute," her attorney said.

A motion hearing is scheduled for March 6 at 1:30 p.m, according to court records.

