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Highway 67 near Summit closed due to 'active emergency situation'

Highway 67 is closed in both directions between Griffith Road and Whitaker Lane near Summit due to law enforcement activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Highway 67
TMJ4
Highway 67
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SUMMIT — Highway 67 is closed in both directions between Griffith Road and Whitaker Lane near Summit due to law enforcement activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The Western Lakes Fire District is assisting law enforcement in an active emergency situation and is asking the public to avoid the area.

Highway 67

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Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf
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