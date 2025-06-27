Friends of Olympic wrestler Ben Askren will march in his honor at the Hartland Hometown Celebration parade

HARTLAND, Wis. — A Hartland hometown hero will be honored this weekend, even as he faces a serious health challenge. Ben Askren, an Olympic wrestler, former UFC fighter, and Arrowhead High School graduate, has been named grand marshal of the Hartland Hometown Celebration Parade on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Ben Askren shows signs of progress in battle with pneumonia, placed on transplant list

Community members are rallying behind Askren, who is currently hospitalized and awaiting a double lung transplant. His journey from local wrestling star to international athlete and now back to his roots in Waukesha County has inspired many in the area.

Julio Cortez/AP UFC fighter Ben Askren waits for the start of a middleweight mixed martial arts bout between David Branch and Jared Cannonier at UFC 230, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

"Ben has just done so much coming from the community. Obviously being a multi-time national champion to being a Hodge Trophy winner to being an Olympian to opening up his academy here," said Randy Ferrell, head wrestling coach at Arrowhead High School.

TMJ4 Randy Ferrell is the head wrestling coach at Arrowhead High School and will walk in honor of Ben Askren.

Ferrell, who considers Askren a close friend, has witnessed firsthand how the athlete gives back to his community. He often teaches at Askren's academy and has seen how Askren mentors young wrestlers.

"He does so much to give back," Ferrell said.

The decision to name Askren as grand marshal was made before his recent health challenges. A few weeks ago, Askren's wife shared on social media that he was severely ill with pneumonia and needed a double lung transplant. In a recent update, she reported that his condition is improving and he has been added to the transplant list.

TMJ4 Jeff Pfannerstill is the president of the Village of Hartland and helped to select Ben Askren as the grand marshal.

As we've been listening to community members, it's clear that Askren's impact extends far beyond his athletic achievements. His wrestling academy has transformed the local sports landscape.

"There has been so many people who have gone through wrestling at Arrowhead and with the academy. The Askren Wrestling Academy right here. This area has literally become one of the best areas in the country to be if you want to go on to be a NCAA wrestler," said Jeff Pfannerstill, president of the Village of Hartland.

TMJ4 Hartland sign in Nixon Park where part of the Hometown Celebration is taking place.

While working on this story, I learned that members of Askren's family will participate in Sunday's parade in his place. Coach Ferrell will also walk in the parade alongside wrestlers and coaches, representing the tight-knit wrestling community that Askren helped build.

Watch: Friends of Olympic wrestler Ben Askren will march in his honor at the Hartland Hometown Celebration parade

Hartland Hometown Hero honors Olympian Ben Askren

"It will be really nice to have that wrestling community around him," Ferrell said. "I don't think he has ever fallen short in anything he has worked his way towards and I don't see this as being one of those things."

The Hartland Hometown Celebration Parade begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Hartland.

