Arrowhead grad, UFC fighter Ben Askren evaluated for possible lung transplant, wife says

Ben Askren, an Arrowhead High School grad, former mixed martial arts champion, UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler, is now being evaluated for a possible lung transplant.

Askren was hospitalized earlier this month due to "severe pneumonia," according to a Facebook post made by his wife, Amy Askren.

Amy shared an update Tuesday saying Ben is still sedated and on a ventilator. She also said that he is now being evaluated for a possible lung transplant.

"There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands," Amy wrote. "His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant."

Ben was a two-time WIAA state champion while at Arrowhead High School, and he placed nationally at multiple tournaments in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

He competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics on the U.S. team and defeated Istvan Vereb, a Hungarian wrestler, in the first round. Askren later lost to Cuban wrestler Ivan Fundora and Russian wrestler Buvaisar Saitiev, which ended his chance to compete for a medal.

He later went into the UFC and had a final record of 19-2, according to his ESPN profile.

Amy asked for the community's prayers, and thanked everyone for the support her family has received.

"Despite this awful situation, I’m feeling so blessed by the community we’re surrounded by," she said. "Give your loved ones a hug today and make sure you’re prepared situations like this. Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this."

