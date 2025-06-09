Ben Askren, Arrowhead grad, Olympic wrestler & UFC fighter, battling 'severe pneumonia'

Ben Askren, an Arrowhead High School grad, former mixed martial arts champion, UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler, was hospitalized with "severe pneumonia" and is currently "unresponsive," according to a post by his wife, Amy Askren on Facebook.
Amy posted the update on Saturday at about 8:10 p.m. and she said her family is welcoming prayers and would like to maintain some semblance of normalcy for their children.
Askren was a two-time WIAA state champion while at Arrowhead High School, and he placed nationally at multiple tournaments in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.
He competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics on the U.S. team and defeated Istvan Vereb, a Hungarian wrestler, in the first round. Askren later lost to Cuban wrestler Ivan Fundora and Russian wrestler Buvaisar Saitiev, which ended his chance to compete for a medal. He would later defeat Fundora in the semifinals of the Cerro Pelado International in Cuba in 2010.
Askren later went into the UFC and had a final record of 19-2, according to his ESPN profile.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.