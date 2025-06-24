Ben Askren shows signs of progress in battle with pneumonia, placed on transplant list

Ben Askren has officially been added to a lung transplant list, according to his wife, Amy.

The Arrowhead High School graduate and former mixed martial arts champion has been hospitalized since June 7 due to "severe pneumonia." He was evaluated last week for a possible lung transplant, and now Amy says there is a "path forward."

"Please pray he can get stronger and stay stable without complications while he waits, and that they find an amazing match for him and he accepts it smoothly," Amy wrote in a Facebook update.

Amy also noted that Ben is "having more periods of awareness" and even mouthed a request for coffee earlier this week.

"What a huge relief to see him asking for something so normal," Amy wrote. "I’m so thankful his mind is healthy and I can’t wait to have him back."

Ben was a two-time WIAA state champion while at Arrowhead High School, and he placed nationally at multiple tournaments in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

He also competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics on the U.S. team.

