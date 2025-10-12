MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls bakery that faced hateful comments after it planned to host a drag show story time is closing its doors. But the business is not disappearing just centralizing according to owners.

TMJ4 Mattey Voboril is a co-owner of Gather Bakehouse.

Gather Bakehouse, formerly known as Batter and Mac, will shut down its Menomonee Falls location on October 19 and consolidate operations at its Bay View location. Co-owner Mattey Voboril said the closure has nothing to do with the controversy that erupted when the bakery planned to host a fundraising event for an LGBTQ+ group featuring drag performers.

TMJ4 Co-owner Mattey Voboril rings up a long time customer.



"The main reason we are closing has nothing to do with the hate we have received. It simply has to do with my sister taking some stress off her shoulders being back with her kids," Voboril said.

Watch here:

Customers react to Menomonee Falls bakery, once the center of hate comments, closing

Two months ago, one of Voboril's sisters and co-owners left the business, prompting the name change from Batter and Mac to Gather Bakehouse. Voboril said consolidating to one location makes economic sense since most of the bakery's work is done at the Bay View site.

TMJ4 Inside Gather Bakehouse, formly Batter & Mac.

"We have double the amount, double the staff, double the community," Voboril said.

Regular customers are making final visits to stock up on favorites before the closure. Christine Kearney praised the bakery's danishes and was buying chocolate croissant to freeze. While customer Kaden Aalderks said he specifically started visiting to support the business after the controversy.

TMJ4 Kaden Aalderks says he loves the cheese pockets at Gather Bakehouse.

"I figured I would come and support them. It feels like a nice place to come and support a business," Aalderks said.

Aalderks said he particularly enjoys the cheese pockets, which remind him of treats he shared with his grandparents.

Despite leaving Menomonee Falls, Voboril said the bakery maintains its welcoming philosophy.

"Just really preaching that bakery is for everyone," Voboril said. "All love, nothing, no hate which we love. Bittersweet for sure."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip