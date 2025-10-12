Milwaukee Fire Department confirms one person dead, medical examiner called to 2200 block of W. Ramsey Ave.

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, one person was pronounced dead on-scene after first responders were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Ramsey Avenue in Milwaukee for a medical call.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner also confirmed that it was called to the scene.

A TMJ4 reporter says there is a large police presence with yellow and red tape around the scene.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

