Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Fire Department confirms one person dead, medical examiner called to 2200 block of W. Ramsey Ave.

Milwaukee Police on-scene at the 2200 block of West Ramsey Avenue on Sunday Oct. 12.
TMJ4 News
Milwaukee Police on-scene at the 2200 block of West Ramsey Avenue on Sunday Oct. 12.
Milwaukee Police on-scene at the 2200 block of West Ramsey Avenue on Sunday Oct. 12.
Milwaukee Police on-scene at the 2200 block of West Ramsey Avenue on Sunday Oct. 12.
Posted

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, one person was pronounced dead on-scene after first responders were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Ramsey Avenue in Milwaukee for a medical call.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner also confirmed that it was called to the scene.

A TMJ4 reporter says there is a large police presence with yellow and red tape around the scene.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones