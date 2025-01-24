Crews respond to apartment fire in Pewaukee

VILLAGE OF PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building near Morris Street and Ridgeway Drive in the Village of Pewaukee on Friday.

The cause of the fire and whether there are any injuries remain unclear.

TMJ4 News

The Red Cross has been requested to assist as some residents will be displaced.

TMJ4 has contacted the Pewaukee Fire Department for more information.

TMJ4 News

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

